Visiting UN boss decries male chauvinism

By PSCU

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres says male chauvinism must be defeated all over the world for gender equality to succeed.

He said the world is far from realizing the much talked about gender parity because many societies across the world are male dominated.

The UN boss talked at the Comesa Grounds within the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) where Kenyans joined the rest of the world to commemorate the International Women’s Day (IWD).

The occasion was also graced by First Lady Margaret Kenyatta who delivered the key note address from President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Everywhere we have a male dominated culture. We are still far from achieving gender equality all over the world”, said the UN chief.

The Secretary General regretted that there was significant resistance for gender parity in many societies all over the world where initiatives towards gender equality face many obstacles.

He said many violations against women and girls were taking place in families where serious abuses were always put under cover.

“Many societies have the tendency to hide family violence”, he said adding that it was much better to resolve conflicts with the involvement of women.

He said many institutions including the government, parliament, corporates and schools are better of when they practice gender equality.

African Union Commissioner for Social Affairs Mustapha Kaloko lauded Kenya for becoming the 19 African country to launch the AU Campaign on Ending Child Marriage in Africa.

The campaign was adopted by the AU on May 29, 2014 and several countries have already launched it.

The theme of this year’s commemorations in Kenya is “Celebrating the Bold Women of Kenya—a theme that has been domesticated from the global one of “Be bold for change.