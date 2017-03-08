serena williamsS
Sports Tennis 

Injured Serena Williams out of Indian Wells

Beth Nyaga ,

By BBC Sports

World number one Serena Williams says a knee injury has forced her to pull out of this week’s BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.

Williams, 35, said she will also miss the Miami Open later this month.

The American, who won an Open era record 23rd Grand Slam at the Australian Open earlier this year, said: “I have not been able to train due to my knees.”

She added she would return “as soon as I can”.

Indian Wells organisers said a revised draw would be issued later.

Williams only returned to the Californian tournament in 2015 after a 14-year boycott following claims she had suffered racist abuse at the venue.

Her withdrawal means Germany’s Angelique Kerber is set to replace her as world number one.

You May Also Like

westham team

West Ham accused of sex discrimination

kbconline
MILAN, ITALY - APRIL 16: Mauro Icardi (L) of FC Internazionale Milano controls the ball against Kalidou Koulibaly of SSC Napoli during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale Milano and SSC Napoli at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on April 16, 2016 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Napoli rejected Chelsea’s £58m bid for Koulibaly

kbconline
australian open victory

Serena Williams and Kerber qualify for Tour finals

Victor Muyakane