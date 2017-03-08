Kenya Power begins construction of additional substations

By Michael Njuguna

Kenya Power is constructing additional step-down substations to improve power supply in different Counties in South Nyanza.

Kenya Power County Manager in Kisii Christopher Omwenga says construction of step-sown sub-stations will ensure constant supply of electricity even in times when a glitch occurs on the main lines.

The government has been implementing the Last Mile Connectivity Project that aims at ensuring more homes are connected to power as well as drive a 24 hour economy which largely depends on reliable electricity supply.

Kenya Power Kisii County Manager Christopher Omwenga says one step down substation at Kegati in Kisii is already up and running while works for a similar project at Bondeni in Nyamira County have already started.

Kenya Power intends to have back-up lines for all towns and market centers in South Nyanza as well as street lighting.

The step down substations are expected to increase capacity due to implementation of the Rural Electrification Project which Kenya Power says is progressing well.

Kenya Power has however decried vandalism of electricity infrastructure which is a set back to the efforts made in powering the nation.