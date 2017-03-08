Support Kenya deal with drought, UN chief urges international community

By PSCU

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has urged the international community to support Kenya to deal with the prolonged drought.

He said the world should show its support for Kenya as reward for the country’s generosity in the humanitarian field especially for how it has for decades hosted refugees from different countries.

“I want to express to the Kenyan Government and to the Kenyan people my full solidarity in relation to the drought that is affecting the country. I hope the international community will be able to match the generosity Kenyans have always shown and support the country now this drought has been prolonged,” said the UN chief.

Mr Guterres said the UN country team will continue supporting Kenya in achieving development objectives defined by the Government.

President Kenyatta thanked the UN boss for expressing his solidarity with Kenya.

Later, President Kenyatta witnessed a brief ceremony where donors presented cheques to the Kenya Red Cross Society.

The donors included Centum Investment that presented a cheque of Sh22 million and the Aga Khan Development Network that presented donated Sh8.5 million in cash and Sh4.5 in foodstuff.