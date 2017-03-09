No student to be sent home for lack of school fees, President Kenyatta orders

By PSCU



President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered principals and heads of public schools in drought stricken areas not to send students home over lack of school fees.

The President, who was accompanied by Deputy President William Ruto, said it was illegal and unfair to deny students who cannot pay school fees because of the drought situation the chance to continue with their studies.

“All our children must be accorded the same opportunity to continue with their studies and it is illegal for any principal or head teacher to send them home because of lack of school fees during this drought season,” President Kenyatta said.

In January, President Kenyatta announced a food for fees program where the Government is supplying food items to schools, which should in turn be converted to meet the cost of school fees for needy students in arid and semi arid counties.

President Kenyatta was speaking when he launched more development projects in Kilifi County where he also urged residents to support the Jubilee Party, which is focused on improving their lives.

The President started by launching the 42 kilometre Sabaki – Marekebuni – Majengo – Marafa road that is being constructed by the National Government through the Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) at a cost of Ksh 1.5 billion.

He said the Jubilee Government is committed to transforming the country through projects that benefit all Kenyans.

“Today, we have come here to fulfil the pledges we made to you. I know that once this road is completed, Magarini will be open for trade and investment that will create jobs for the residents,” President Kenyatta said.

He added: “Unlike the Opposition which has no development agenda apart from spreading propaganda, lies and preaching divisive politics, Jubilee is working to uplift the lives of all Kenyans.”

President Kenyatta also launched the Kakuyuni–Gongoni and Kakuyuni–Kilifi pipeline project that is implemented by the National Government at a cost of Ksh 2.3 billion. The water project will supply water to over 300,000 people in Magarini, Malindi, Kilifi North and parts of Kilifi South constituencies.

He used his working visit to Kilifi County to inspect the progress of the construction of the 120 kilometre Malindi – Kakoneni – Sala Gate that he launched in September last year. The key road, which will open up Kilifi County for faster development, is being constructed by the national Government at a cost of Ksh 4.2 billion.

President Kenyatta and his deputy, who had earlier launched the Witu-Lamu road, were accompanied by Cabinet Secretaries Dan Kazungu and Eugene Wamalwa, Members of Parliament Harrison Kombe (Magarini), Gideon Mungaro (Kilifi North), Mustafa Idd (Kilifi South), Peter Shehe (Ganze) and Gonzi Rai (Kinango) as well as Tana River Governor Hussein Dado.