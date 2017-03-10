Reject profiteers of violence, President Kenyatta urges Kenyans

By PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged Kenyans to be on guard against politicians who profiteer from spreading hatred and violence.

He said Kenyans should spurn and stand firm against such politicians who have a vested interest in violence

The President, who spoke when he presided over the graduation of 1991 General Service Unit officers at the GSU Training School said the police bear a bigger responsibility to ensure that inciters do not set Kenyans against each other.

“We must spurn their ideology, and stand firm against their advances. We must be vigilant to keep the sparks of reckless rhetoric—of hate speech and idle talk—from evolving into furious fires of political violence. That is a burden we all bear, but it weighs especially heavy on you,” said the President.

He said experience worldwide shows that it is only secure, stable nations that have succeeded in achieving and sustaining shared prosperity.

“Our Vision 2030 will remain a mere dream unless we secure our nation. We have to cultivate trust and confidence of our inventors, both domestic and foreign, if our economy is to continue to grow rapidly and create the jobs we badly need for our youth,” said the President when he addressed the graduates at the GSU Training School in Embakasi.

He said the country has made significant progress since the 2017 elections which was caused by politicians with a vested interest in violence, but Kenyans have to be vigilant to avoid a recurrence.

The President called on the new officers to remain beyond reproach and to uphold the Constitution as they serve and protect Kenyans.

He said the presence of a stronger police service in required in many parts of the country, where rogue elements of society are attempting to subvert the law and commit atrocities, in the name of addressing grievances.

“The need for a strong police force is further heightened by the reality that we are in an election year. Tragically, we have a history replete with scenes, which, in a democratic process that should be a cause for celebration, degenerates into deathly violence,” said the President.

President Kenyatta also assured the police officers that the Government will continue improving their welfare including provision of the highest quality equipment.

The President said the members of the security services have benefited from the changes and reforms instituted by the Jubilee Administration over the last four years.

“These efforts have transformed working conditions and improved welfare for our men and women in the security forces. Rest assured that I am committed to continue along this path and to take more measures to take care of our Police Forces,” said the President.

Internal Security Cabinet Secretary Maj Gen (Rtd) Joseph Nkaissery said the police force is ready to ensure that the elections are held in a secure environment.

He said the police force is prepared to ensure politicians do not cause tensions before during and after the polls.

Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinett thanked President Kenyatta for the changes he has has introduced in Kenya’s security sector that has seen the modernisation of the police force.

Mr Boinett said the National Police Service has completed a review of the police training curriculum that will see the introduction of new courses including cross-cutting introduction to different Kenyan cultures. He said the new courses will also cover new and emerging forms of crimes.

Deputy Inspector General Joel Kitili reminded the officers that Kenyans have entrusted them with protecting their lives and property and they should uphold integrity.

The President also presented awards to the best recruits including the Marksman Badge to Erick Mwirigi Riungu who scored the best rifle shot.

Also awarded were the three best all round recruits, Felix Kipkirui Kiplimo from Green Company, Douglas Okumu Simiyu from Yellow Company and Geoffrey Walongo from Blue Company.