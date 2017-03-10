Ulinzi Star to face Smouha of Egypt in CAF Confederation Cup

By Kennedy Langat/Bernard Okumu

Ulinzi Stars Football Club will face Smouha of Egypt Friday afternoon in the first round, first leg match of the Africa Confederation Cup at the Borg el Arab Stadium in Alexandria City.

However, the four time Kenyan Champions will miss the services of dependable striker John Makwata who has joined a second division side Nitra FC in Slovakia.

The military men will also miss the services of striker Kevin Amwayi who has been deployed elsewhere.

Strikers Oscar Wamalwa, Baron Oketch, and Enosh Ochieng will fill the void left by both players.

Head coach Benjamin Nyangweso has made little changes in the squad that eliminated Libyan side Al Hilal, in the preliminary round on aggregate of five goals to four, through post-match penalties.

Egypt’s Smouha FC took part in the CAF, Champions league two years ago, but were eliminated in the group stage.