2017 Sportpesa Premier League returns

By Fredrick Muoki

The 2017 Sportpesa Premier league that had been delayed by tensions between Football Kenya Federations (FKF) and league managers, Kenya Premier league, finally kicked off on Saturday.

Five matches were scheduled to be played today but three were postponed due to diverse reasons.

Defending champions Tusker FC opened their season on losing note after being beaten 5-2 by league debutants Nzoia Sugar at the Afraha stadium.

Tusker looked set for the match from the beginning with Noah Wafula giving the brewers an early lead in the ninth minute.

Elvis Rupiah equalized for Nzoia in the 22nd minute before Edwin Wafula doubled the lead through a penalty in the 41st minute.

During the second half,Shafik Batambuze equalized for Tusker to make it 2-2. However, Brian Otieno scored a 13 minutes brace to make it 4-2.

Bonface Omondi added a fifth goal to seal a comfortable 5-1 against the defending champions.

Three opening matches pitting AFC Leopards against Ulinzi stars, Gor Mahia versus Sofapaka and Muhoroni Youth against Tusker FC were postponed due to various reasons.

Ulinzi stars were in Alexandria, Egypt for the CAF Confederations cup match against hosts Smouha last evening.