Gov’t set to implement Mzima II water project

By PSCU/Grace Maina

The Government is set to implement Mzima II water project at a cost of Kshs 35 billion, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced in a raft of measures to transform the lives of Taita Taveta residents.

Addressing a mammoth public rally at Voi Stadium, President Kenyatta said the Mzima II water project will address the perennial water shortage in Voi, Wundanyi, Taveta and Mwatate while the surplus will serve the Coastal city of Mombasa.

“Once this project is complete the problem of water shortage in Taita Taveta will be a thing of the past,” President Kenyatta said.

The Head of State, who had earlier launched the tarmacking of the 56 kilometre Bura-Mghange-Werugha-Mbale-Msau-Mtwamwagodi road and commissioned the Gemstone Cutting and Value Addition Centre in Voi, underscored the Jubilee Government’s focus to improve the lives of Kenyans across the country.

“Unlike the Opposition whose main pastime is spreading propaganda and divisive politics, were are focused on implementing projects that are improving the lives of Kenyans,” President Kenyatta said.

Saying the Jubilee Government has proved that it has the answer to the land question in the Coast region, President Kenyatta kicked off the issuance of 15,000 title deeds to land owners in Taita Taveta County.

“In the few years we have been in office, we have been able to issue more title deeds to land owners than any other past administration,” President Kenyatta said.

President Kenyatta said his Administration has also increased funds for the construction of a fence around Tsavo National Park to curb the problem of human-wildlife conflict in the county.

The President said he is also in talks with Taita Taveta leaders and stakeholders to get land for the expansion of Voi Town and the construction of a county headquarters at Mwatate.

“We are exploring ways of getting 1500 acres to expand Voi town which will also accommodate the dry port. We are also in talks to get 200 acres for the construction of a county headquarters at Mwatate,” President Kenyatta said.

Earlier, President Kenyatta addressed a Town Hall Meeting the Taita Taveta University in Voi where he fielded questions from the youth after he inspected the ongoing construction of the National Mining Institute.

He assured the youth that the development projects the Jubilee Government is implementing across the country are geared towards empowering them and transforming the lives of Kenyans.

The President said the roads, railway, water, electricity and other infrastructure projects are aimed at creating an environment that will attract investors and create jobs for the youth.

“We are focused on implementing these projects because it is through this kind of investment that ultimately we will be able to create the much needed jobs for our young people,” the President said.

Deputy President William Ruto expressed optimism that Taita Taveta residents will vote for Jubilee and be at the centre of development.

Other speakers included Taita Taveta Senator Dan Mwazo, Women Rep Joyce Lay and Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya among others.