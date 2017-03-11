Blow to the opposition as two MPs join Jubilee

By PSCU/Grace Maina

Taita-Taveta Senator Dan Mwazo and Women Rep Joyce Lay have today joined the Jubilee party.

They joined the ruling party on the day President Uhuru Kenyatta visited Taita-Taveta County. The President visited Bura, Mwatate, Voi and Taita-Taveta University where he spoke to the young people from the county.

Speaking at a public rally in Voi, Lay said Coast residents had for long spoken about historical injustices. But she urged them to ‘’move on’’ because Jubilee has begun to deal with the challenges.

“Why should we continue with the narrative of historical injustices when we have a government willing to correct the situation and help us move forward?” Lay asked.

Senator Mwazo had announced his move to Jubilee earlier at Bura. He said he wanted to join the party because the ‘’the interests of the Taita-Taveta people lay in Jubilee. He cited roads that have been built, including Voi-Mwatate, Mwatate-Taveta and Mwatate-Wundanyi.

He also urged the government to establish a dry port in Voi, implement the phase two of the Mzima Springs water project and construction of the county headquarters in Mwatate.

“Politics is not about parties, it is not about clan. Politics is about interests,” said Senator Mwazo.

“I seek the seat of governor and I will pursue the interests of Taita-Taveta people,” he added.

Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya, Cabinet Secretaries Najib Balala and Dan Kazungu, Senator Mike Sonko urged the residents of Taita-Taveta to join the winning team.