President Uhuru resumes coastal region development tour

By KBC Reporter

President Uhuru Kenyatta resumed his development tour of the coast region in Taita Taveta, where he assured youth at a town hall meeting that infrastructural projects by the government are designed to create job opportunities for the youth.

The youth expressed concern on the problem of water shortage in the region, prompting the President to reveal plans are at an advanced stage to launch the Mzima two water project that will supply water to the County.

Plans are also underway to fence off Tsavo National Park to tackle the perennial human-wildlife conflict.

The students expressed concerns on issues affecting them mainly the problem of water scarcity, urging the government to find a mechanism to channel water from the reservoirs to benefit the locals.

The President disclosed the national government is set to launch the Mzima2 water project and will prioritize distribution of water to the four constituencies in taita taveta.

The youth also raised concern on the constant invasion of wildlife resulting in destruction of property and in some cases loss of life, prompting the President to direct the ministry of environment to fastrack a decision to fence off Tsavo national park.

At the same time he informed the youth infrastructural projects by government were meant to tackle unemployment challenging the youth to take advantage of internship programmes by government.

Separately Taita Taveta Senator Danson Mwazo who is eyeing the governor seat officially defected to Jubilee party.

President Uhuru Kenyatta who welcomed him to the party hit out at the opposition accusing them of propaganda and deceit. The head of state will address a political rally at Tononoka Grounds tomorrow.