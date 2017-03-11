ulinzi
Football Local Football Sports 

Ulinzu Stars go down 4-0 against Egypt’s Smouha

Grace Maina , , ,

By Kennedy Lang’at

Ulinzi Stars went down 4-0 against Egypt’s Smouha in the CAF Confederations cup first round, first leg match played on Friday evening in Alexandria.

The Military men now have an uphill task  in the return match here in Nairobi  next week since they need  to  win the match by more than five goals so as to progress to the next round.

The team coach by Benjamine Nyangweso travel to Egypt without dependable strikers John Makwata who has joined a second division side Nitra FC in Slovakia and Kevin Amwayi who has been deployed elsewhere.

Ulinzi are the only Kenyan side remaining in continental competition after league champion Tusker FC were bundled out in  the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League by AS Port Louis 3-2 on aggregate.

You May Also Like

boufal

Sofiane Boufal: Southampton break transfer record to sign midfielder from Lille

Victor Muyakane
snodgrass

Robert Snodgrass: West Ham sign Hull City midfielder for £10.2m

Victor Muyakane
EPL football tips

Everton reject Lukaku exit talk

kbconline