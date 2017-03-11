Ulinzu Stars go down 4-0 against Egypt’s Smouha

By Kennedy Lang’at

Ulinzi Stars went down 4-0 against Egypt’s Smouha in the CAF Confederations cup first round, first leg match played on Friday evening in Alexandria.

The Military men now have an uphill task in the return match here in Nairobi next week since they need to win the match by more than five goals so as to progress to the next round.

The team coach by Benjamine Nyangweso travel to Egypt without dependable strikers John Makwata who has joined a second division side Nitra FC in Slovakia and Kevin Amwayi who has been deployed elsewhere.

Ulinzi are the only Kenyan side remaining in continental competition after league champion Tusker FC were bundled out in the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League by AS Port Louis 3-2 on aggregate.