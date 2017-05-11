England to face Denmark before Euro 2017

By BBC

England Women will play Denmark in their final match before this summer’s Euro 2017 in the Netherlands.

Denmark, ranked 15th in the world, have also qualified for the tournament.

The two sides will meet at Copenhagen’s Gladsaxe Stadium on Saturday, 1 July, at 18:00 BST.

“Denmark are a team who will have genuine ambitions of going a long way in the summer, so it will be a good challenge for us,” England head coach Mark Sampson said.

England will meet up for their Euros training camp on 5 June and also play Switzerland in Biel on 10 June.

Their Euro 2017 opener against Scotland is in Utrecht on 19 July, followed by Spain in Breda on 23 July and Portugal in Tilburg on 27 July.