Global Fund team probes Kenya’s alleged health scandal

By Collins Anampiu

Investigators from the Global Fund are in Nairobi to probe whether any of their grants to Kenya may have been embezzled.

Global Fund finances most of Kenya’s HIV, malaria and tuberculosis programmes.

The fund carries out routine audits in recipient countries, but a Health ministry official said the current visit was largely prompted by last year’s 5 billion shillings alleged health scandal.

According to the Ministry, the auditors arrived on Monday and are expected to finish the exercise on Friday.

In 2012, the then inspector general of the global fund John Parsons forced Kenya to refund 270 million shillings that had allegedly been embezzled.

The US this week suspended nearly 2.1 billion shillings in grants to the Health ministry due to corruption, weak accounting procedures and lack of accountability.

Head of the National Empowerment Network of People Living with HIV-Aids in Kenya Nelson Otwoma says local NGOs are worried other donors may follow suit and cut funding to Kenya.

The country will this month send a concept note to the Global Fund to access 36 billion shillings for HIV, malaria and TB treatment for the period 2018-20.

Global Fund has already allocated the money, but, to access it, the government must also commit equal domestic resources and demonstrate how the donor money will be spent.

Kenyans have been assured of continued supply of medical supplies during the period of the United States Government suspension of direct assistance to the Ministry of Health.

Health CS Cleopa Mailu said the suspension only affects programme administrative support and does not health service delivery to Kenyans. “We assure Kenyans that stock-outs and non-availability of medical supplies will not be experienced,” said Dr. Mailu.

“Procurement of life saving commodities such as ARVs, HIV test kits, Nutritional supplements, family planning products and lifesaving equipment have not been affected by the suspension, which the Ministry expects to be temporary,” he said in a statement.

He stated that they are awaiting the probe report before carrying out any action.

