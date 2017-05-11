‘Huduma Mashinani’ services unveiled Countrywide

By Claire Wanja

Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs Mrs Sicily Kariuki Thursday unveiled a countrywide “Huduma Mashinani” service provision programme to the public.

The exercise will kick off on Friday in Kisii, Nyamira, Migori and Homa Bay Counties and to continue in all the other 43 Counties on Saturday the 13th.

The services offered will include applying for IDs, Birth Certificates, Police Abstracts, KRA services, NSSF, NHIF, registration of Self Help groups, Pensions applications and Affirmative Action Funds such as Uwezo Fund, Youth Enterprise Development Fund, and Women Enterprise Fund among others.

Addressing the Press in her Harambee House office, CS Kariuki said that Wananchi will get real time information on how to access these services and have their queries answered, including how to access funds set aside for women, youth and the marginalised.

“Huduma Mashinani” service programmes held so far in 13 pilot Sub-Counties have directly served 17,386 people, and provided information to more than 30,000 people reaching an average of 4,000 people per Huduma Mashinani outreach”. CS Kariuki said.

“The Ministry is therefore adopting this methodology as a standard service delivery practice. Moving forward, each of the Huduma Centers countrywide will be required to undertake one outreach activity to a Sub-County every week in all the 47 Counties. This will ensure we reach an additional 750,000 Kenyans per month, 9 million in a year at the grassroots and sub-county level who are still unable to access Huduma Centers.” The CS added.

CS Kariuki urged Kenyans to turn out in large numbers and look out for a Huduma Mashinani event in their Sub-Counties.

Noting that over 35,000 Kenyans are served daily at Huduma Centres and 9.5 million have been served cumulatively since the establishment of Huduma Kenya Programme three years ago, CS Kariuki added that 45 Huduma Centres in 41 Counties with a target to have at least one centre in each county have been established.

An additional six centres are being established in the counties of Bomet, Vihiga, Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot, Mandera and Tana River and will be launched by end of June 2017, the CS observed.