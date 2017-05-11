Rudisha to star at Shanghai Diamond League

By Buckley Fedha

World 800 metres record holder David Rudisha is one of four Kenyans who will star at the second leg of this season’s Diamond League in Shanghai, China this Saturday.

Rudisha finished 5th at the same leg last season and the Kenyan will be hoping to make amends despite facing fellow rivals Ferguson Cheruiyot and Alfred Kipketer.

Faith Kipyegon, who broke the Kenyan record to win the women’s 1500m and went on to win Olympic gold in Rio, is another Kenyan expected to shine in China.

In the championship Kipyegon will face Olympic finalists Dawit Seyaum and Besu Sado of Ethiopia.

Two other top-class Kenyans who will feature in the Shanghai meet are Hellen Obiri and Hyvin Kiyeng.