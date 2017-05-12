Govt intensifies flood mitigation and food distribution efforts

By Halligan Agade

Six Cabinet Secretaries Eugene Wamalwa, Mwangi Kiunjuri ,Phyllis Kandie,Dan Kazungu and Sicily Kariuki are in coastal counties to lead in flood mitigation and food distribution efforts.

This as government intensifies flood mitigation and food distribution efforts in the region.

The Government officials are seeking workable solutions to the perennial problem of floods and food shortage. The six will be visiting persons affected by floods and food shortage.

The team was in Kilifi County Friday and will then proceed to Kwale County on Saturday where they will oversee distribution of food to affected communities.

Their visit comes days after the introduction of a Supplementary Bill in Parliament sponsored by the National Treasury which seeks to initiate measures geared towards lowering the cost of basic commodities.