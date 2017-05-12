Govt to release new maize floor prices next week

By O’brien Kimani

The government will release new next week following the arrival of thirty thousand metric tons of maize from Mexico.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Willy Bett says the government will hold a meeting with maize millers to determine new maize flour prices that have risen to record levels.

The government has further opened the importation of sugar outside the COMESA bloc to plug a shortage of the sweetener within the trading bloc.

The arrival of the 30,000 metric tons of maize is seen as the biggest step in reducing the cost of maize flour which has risen to record levels.

This is the first consignment with the second one expected in two weeks. The government is expected to hold talks with maize millers next week to determine the new cost of maize flour.

Millers are also expected to start duty-free importation of maize from Ethiopia and Zambia next week subject to payment of 1.5 percent railway development levy and 2.25 percent import declaration fund.

The decision to import maize was taken to reduce the price of the staple and ultimately arrest the soaring inflation that hit a five year high of 11.48 percent last month.

The Agriculture CS has also given milk and sugar processors the go ahead to import the two commodities outside COMESA due to a shortage within the bloc.

The Directorate of Sugar will issue special permits to sugar millers to import the commodity to bridge the deficit which has seen the cost of sugar jump by a huge margin.

Bett says the new measures coupled with the ongoing rainfall are expected to stabilize the cost of maize flour, milk and sugar by the end of next month.