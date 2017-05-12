Kitengela gang escape lynching by a whisker

By Shelmith Ngari

Three ex-convicts believed to be members of a notorious gang are been held at the Kitengela Police station Nairobi, after being rescued from a lynching just moments before the furious crowd ended their lives

The three who were in a company of eight others were corned by members of public with a cache of stolen items in their hideout in Nonkopir.

The gang is said to have engaged in a wave of robberies in the area prompting members of public to stage an ambush on their safe haven.

Dozens of stolen items ranging from households, foodstuff, motorcycles, cell phones and crude weapons were recovered from their hideout.

Police are now still hunting for six others said to have escaped when they realized they had been cornered.