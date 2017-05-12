President Kenyatta meets Prince William as he wraps UK visit

By PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta Friday met Prince William as he wrapped up a three-day visit to the UK in which he attended a summit on Somalia, and met Prime Minister Theresa May and investors on trade, investment and security.

The President was accompanied by First Lady Margaret Kenyatta at the Buckingham Palace meeting with Prince William, a supporter of Kenyans conservation efforts.

“We discussed a wide range of issues, including wildlife conservation about which His Royal Highness is very keen,” President Kenyatta said after the meeting.

The President also separately met the Chief Minister of Jersey, Senator Ian Gorst, whom he thanked for assisting in repatriation of funds earned from proceeds of corruption.

At the meeting with Prime Minister May on Thursday, President Kenyatta and the Prime Minister agreed on creating a working group to examine a new framework for bilateral and economic relations between the two countries to ensure predictability and continuation of the existing market conditions after Brexit.

They also discussed Kenya’s counter-terrorism program in the context of deepening the security architecture for Kenya and the region, and the Prime Minister made a commitment to support the program.

At the meeting with British investors under the umbrella East African Association, President Kenyatta was informed of new investment in the hundreds of millions of dollars being ploughed into Kenya.

“Ultimately, our goal is security for our country. It is about trade and investment. It is about jobs for our youth. We have made much progress on these fronts at our meetings here,” the President said.

President Kenyatta was later on Friday due to depart London for Beijing, where he will join in a summit on infrastructure being attended by 28 Heads of State and Government.