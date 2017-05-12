President Kenyatta mourns Reverend John Gatu

By PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta has mourned Reverend John Gatu, describing him as a committed religious leader who led a life of simplicity and service aided by his strong character and independent mind.

Reverend Gatu, the first African general-secretary of the Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA) and an ex-moderator of the Church, died at a Nairobi hospital aged 92.

In his message of condolence to the Presbyterian Church of East Africa and the family and relatives of Rev. Gatu, President Kenyatta said he was deeply saddened by the death of Rev. Gatu – a person who discharged his duties of leadership with great distinction. The President sent the condolence message from London where he is on an official visit.

“In this hour of sorrow, I convey my deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences to the Presbyterian Church of East Africa, and the family, relatives and friends of the late Reverend John Gatu,” President Kenyatta said.

The President observed that Rev. Gatu was a great religious leader whose exemplary service calls for emulation by others.