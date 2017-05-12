Sevens battle France in World Series set in Paris

By Richard Munga

The Kenya national rugby sevens team will be looking to improve their position on the log on Saturday, when they take on France in their 1st match of the 9th leg of the HSBC Sevens World Series set for Paris.

Shujaa will be hoping to end the season on a high note after a poor outing that has left them outside the HSBC Sevens World Series top ten.

The Kenyan team has struggled this season failing to qualify for a main cup semifinal in the eight legs they’ve played so far.

The side will have to be at their best as they have been pooled alongside England, Spain and hosts France.

England denied Kenya a first semifinal this season in Singapore while France stopped our men from securing a semifinal place at the Paris leg last season.

With only two legs remaining in Paris and London, Kenya are ranked 11th on the World Series table with 57 points, a hundred points behind leaders South Africa.

Fiji and England are second and third with 132 and 130 points, respectively.