7 Scientific Pieces of Advice to Get Rid of Wrinkles

Put pillows under your arms before sleeping.

This will help you avoid breast wrinkles. The hardest part is getting used to sleeping on your back, but in just a few weeks you’ll see your skin condition improving as well as your overall well-being. Research shows this is a position of maximum sleep efficiency. In addition, it will get rid of back pains.

Lay some objects around yourself.

It may seem strange, but it’s really effective as far as preventing wrinkles is concerned. We change position many times in our sleep. Some of them are not too comfy, and that’s how wrinkles appear. Try laying tall piles of things about you: laundry baskets, books, or something else not too fragile.

Put a cushion under your knees.

The difference between the leg and body levels this creates improves your blood flow. It will help you both with wrinkles and with strained or aching knees, being especially useful for those who walk a lot.

Put a towel under your head.

Your head should also rest comfortably. It’s best to sleep on an orthopedic pillow, but if you don’t have one, roll up an ordinary towel.

Choose the correct mattress.

A soft mattress may be comfy, but scientists have long since proved that hard and springy mats are best for your spine, blood flow, and wrinkle prevention.

Opt for the correct underwear.

Few women know that almost every lingerie store now has special “anti-wrinkle bras” that look like exercise bras but are made of soft cotton, pleasant to the touch. This bra is also equipped with fur inserts in the cleavage area that don’t absorb moisturizing cream and thus protect your skin. You can’t wear it every day, yet it’s very good to sleep in it.

Moisturizing is always important.

It’s really that simple. Make it a rule to apply moisturizing cream to problem areas every morning when you wake up and every night before going to bed. It’s been proved that in 90% of cases early wrinkles appear due to a lack of moisture.