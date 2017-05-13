ELDORET-EXPRESS
The government lifted night travel ban in 2015
NTSA to look into re-introduction of night travel ban

Claire Wanja

By Collins Anampiu

National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) says it will look into re-introduction of night travel ban following the Gilgil accident that has left 20 people dead.

Addressing the press at NTSA’s offices Saturday, authority’s director general Francis Meja said investigations to establish the cause of the accident is ongoing as they continue to search for the driver of the ill-fated bus who allegedly went into hiding after the accident.

Meja however did not state what action will be taken towards the sacco of the bus involved.  

 

Meja’s assertion comes even as word went round that the bus might have been plying undesignated route which is against the law.

The government lifted night travel ban in 2015 after a section of public service vehicle Sacco’s went to court accusing the ministry of transport of imposing the travel ban without due regard to NTSA Act since their licenses allowing them to travel at night were valid and had never been revoked.

