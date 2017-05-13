ODM ordered to repeat primaries in Kisumu Central

By Collins Anampiu

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) is set to repeat Kisumu Central Constituency nomination exercise on Tuesday next week following Friday’s court ruling ordering a repeat exercise.

In a statement to the newsroom, the ODM National Elections Board said the exercise will only be for the Member of Parliament’s position whose earlier result was contested and ended up in Court. Polling Stations will open at 6am and close at 5pm.

The court had previously suspended political parties dispute tribunal decision that incumbent Ken Obura won the poll. ODM was awaiting the outcome of the injunction before they could issue Obura with the nomination certificate.

This followed a case filed by Fred Ouda who the party issued the certificate after intense negotiations with the parties.

On Wednesday, Obura was declared the winner of ODM’s Kisumu Central MPs position. Kyalo Mbobu, Political Parties Disputes Tribunal chairman, ordered the party to give the certificate to the incumbent in 12 hours.

Former TNA secretary General Onyango Oloo challenged Obura’s nomination saying there were electoral malpractices. The tribunal, however, refused to recognize Oloo’s win saying it could not stand in law.

Elswewhere, Chris Obure is Jubilee Party governor nominee for Kisii County. The Senator garnered 208,091 votes against his opponent Alfred Nyangweso who got 4,782 votes.

The nominations were held on Friday after Nyangweso through his lawyer John Khaminwa moved to court seeking the Jubilee gubernatorial nomination be conducted.

Speaking to his supporters shortly after being announced winner, Obure extended an olive branch to losers in the Jubilee Party primaries saying they need to work with winners for the sake of the party.

He said he was assured of a win in the August 8 polls and that yesterday’s win was a reflection of the general election.

Obure will fight for the seat with incumbent Governor James Ongwae (ODM), Manson Nyamweya (KNC), Lumumba Nyaberi (Wiper) and Boniface Omboto (Maendeleo Chap Chap) in the General Election.

Obure decamped from ODM a year ago and joined the ruling party citing lack of development agenda in the opposition.