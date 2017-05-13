As the world gets ready for Mother’s Day we asked a few mothers to tell us about motherhood and their experiences both as mothers and daughters, in their own words. The series aptly called the Mother’s Day Feature, will focus on four mothers. The first, media personality Pinky Ghelani.

By Mumbua Nzula Nzyoka.

Your perception of me is a mirror of yourself and your beliefs.

Pinky the Woman

I am…

a gentle soul who is completely honest. This can be misconstrued and often is. I think being

real with oneself is completely essential. However, when the moment calls for it I am a complete

bad ass warrior.

I work in…

Media and public speaking and I use my social media to influence the lives of others. Follow me on

IG, Twitter and FB as @pinkyghelani.

I love…

Impacting the lives of others in an inspiring way.

Words to live by…

Your perception of me is a mirror of yourself and your beliefs.

My mother taught me to not be afraid and to speak my mind.

Pinky the Daughter

I’d like to tell my mum…

That I think she is an outstanding woman. Her strength, foresight and vision created a world I

wanted to be a part of. I cannot fathom how much she prayed for us as her children and how much

she protected us at the cost of her mental and physical health.

I admire my mother’s…

Grace, strength, wit and knowledge.

My mother taught me…

To not be afraid and to speak my mind.

Have I taken after my mother?

I would like to think I have.

I worry about the world my kids are growing up in and I hope as a mother I will have God’s grace to direct them to be good human beings with good values and to serve a purpose in our ever changing world.

Pinky the Mother

Motherhood is…

a job no one prepares you for, it is challenging and super rewarding all at the same time. I worry about the world my kids are growing up in and I hope as a mother I will have God’s grace to direct them to be good human beings with good values and to serve a purpose in our ever changing world.

I want…

Twins, please!

As a mother…

I take things about myself a lot less seriously. Kids give you humility.

Did I set career boundaries?

Definitely. I went off the radar for a while with regards to media and my social life. But it could

also be an age thing. Hanging out with my kids will take preference anytime over small talk with

strangers. They are fabulous company. I know this phase (childhood) will not last, there will come a

time when they won’t need me as much – so while I can, I give them my all.

Concerning health and motherhood…

There is not enough awareness about all the issues concerning motherhood. One particular cause

that is close to my heart, due to personal experience, is miscarriage. “Still A Mum” – the blog is the

only real avenue where mothers can get some healing.

We can…

Talk more, share more. Not be afraid to be vulnerable and to be real.