Bus accident in Soysambu on Nakuru-Nairobi highway kills 19

By James Rono

At least 19 people have perished in a road accident involving a passenger bus and trailer at Mbaruk area along Naivasha-Nakuru highway.

Rift Valley Traffic Enforcement Officer Zero Arome who led rescue operations immediately after the accident that occurred at 2:30 am Saturday morning said the accident involved a bus which was heading to Busia and two trailers. Arome said the bus was overtaking a small vehicle and come head on with a trailer.

At the same time, another trailer which was following the bus hit it from behind.

He said he had counted 13 bodies which were strewn on the road while a dozen others were trapped in the bus which had its right side completely ripped off. A survivor who did not wish to be identified said the driver of the ill-fated bus, christened Flashlink, was driving carelessly before the accident occurred.

The bus belongs to Superhighway Sacco and plies the Githurai 45 route.

The survivor said they had been booked into Kawere bus but the conductors forced them to board the ill-fated bus at around 11pm at Machakos bus station shortly before starting the journey to Busia at midnight.

He said despite protest by passengers that they were not going to board the bus, the conductors refused to refund them the bus fare they had paid. Arome said the injured were rushed to St. Mary’s hospital for treatment.

President Kenyatta mourns

Meanwhile, president Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the families, relatives and friends of more than 19 people who have died the accident.

Expressing his grief at the loss of lives, President Kenyatta said he has instructed the relevant authorities to quickly establish the root cause of the accident and to implement more measures that will ensure roads are safer at all times.

“I’m deeply saddened to learn of the deaths of more than 19 people in a bus accident at Soysambu area on the Nakuru-Nairobi highway. My condolences to the families, relatives and friends of those who have lost dear and loved ones,” President Kenyatta said.

The President assured that hospitals in the region are treating those that are injured and medical teams are on standby to evacuate any cases that may need specialised care that is not available in the area.

He said emergency and support services have also been dispatched to the accident area to help alleviate the situation.

The President arrived in Beijing, China, Saturday morning where he will join other 28 Heads of State and Government to attend the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation and the round table summit.