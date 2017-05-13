Stage set for Eldoret rally

By Claire Wanja

The third round of Kenya National Rally championship kicked off Saturday morning at the Sikh union club in Eldoret town..

The rally that will traverse Uasin Gishu and Elgeyo Marakwet counties will see the drivers tackle 138.70 competitive distance and a liason distance of 95.77kms.

Finland’s ace Tapio Laukannen, Jaspreet Chatthe, Ian Duncan , Carl Tundo and Onkai Rai are some of the big names set for tommorows showdown.

KCB Group Marketing and Communication Director Angela Mwirigi says the Banks investment in Motorsport has led to the growth of sector as Kenya envisages a return to the ARC.

“We call upon rally fans to turn up at Chemweno to cheer on their favorite drivers. This will be a great rally since Eldoret town is renowned as a home for a variety of sports. We therefore ask those traveling to Eldoret to be extra careful”, said Angela

Hundreds of spectators are also expected to gather at the ceremonial start venue to wave off competitors outside the Sikh union and at the Chemweno farm.

After the flag off, rally cars will then tackle a total of 7 competitive stages around Sergoit, Chemweno, Chebiemit, among other regions.