DP Ruto urges Western region voters to support Jubilee

By DPPS

Deputy President William Ruto on Sunday wound up his two-day tour of Western Kenya urging voters in the region to make a wise decision and support Jubilee because it has agenda for them.

Ruto said Opposition leaders were only keen on removing Jubilee from power and yet it has not told Kenyans the plans it has for them in terms of development.

The Deputy President, who was addressing wananchi at Misiku and Kamukuywa trading centers that culminated into a major rally in Kimilili grounds in Bungoma County, said Opposition was only interested in their votes to achieve their agenda but had nothing to offer them.

“If you ask the Opposition leaders to tell us their agenda for Kenyans, they say they are only interested in removing Jubilee from power and that’s all,” said Mr Ruto.

“This is why I ask people from western Kenya to make a wise decision so that they should not gamble with their votes to support the Opposition because it has no agenda for the region or the country,” added Mr Ruto.

Water and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, Bungoma Governor Ken Lusaka, MPs John Waluke (Sirisia), Reginalda Wanyonyi (Bungoma, Women Rep), Rachel Shebesh (Nairobi, Women Rep), Janet Nangabo (Women Rep, Trans Nzoia), Dan Wanyama (Webuye West), Lazarus Wafula (Saboti) and Boniface Otsiula (Bumula) were present.