Izagirre wins stage eight in Italy

By BBC

Gorka Izagirre emerged strongest from a breakaway group to claim victory on stage eight of the Giro d’Italia as Bob Jungels retained his overall lead.

It was the 29-year-old Spaniard’s first Grand Tour stage win and Movistar’s first at this year’s Giro – still led by Jungels, with Geraint Thomas second.

Thomas’ Team Sky team-mate Mikel Landa’s late attack was caught as time gaps in the top 10 stayed the same.

Thomas is six seconds behind Jungels, with fellow Briton Adam Yates third.

Orica-Scott rider Yates is 10 seconds behind Quick-Step’s Jungels, on the same time as favourites Nairo Quintana and Vincenzo Nibali, who also finished safely in the main bunch on Saturday.

Landa had built up a lead of 15 seconds on Jungels – a gap that would have seen him climb into the overall lead – before being reeled back by the peloton on the up-and-down finish into Peschici.

Sunday’s stage takes the riders into the high mountains for the first time since stage four, with a summit finish on the category-one Blockhaus ending a relatively flat 149km from Montenero di Bisaccia.

Stage eight result

1. Gorka Izagirre (Spa/Movistar) 4hrs 24mins 59secs

2. Giovanni Visconti (Ita/Bahrain) +5secs

3. Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa/Astana) +10secs

4. Enrico Battaglin (Ita/LottoNL) +12secs

5. Michael Woods (Can/Cannondale) Same time

6. Thibaut Pinot (Fra/FDJ)

7. Vincenzo Nibali (Ita/Bahrain)

8. Adam Yates (GB/Orica)

9. Steven Kruijswijk (Ned/LottoNL)

10. Bob Jungels (Lux/Quick-Step)

Overall classification after stage eight

1. Bob Jungels (Lux/Quick-Step) 38hrs 21mins 18secs

2. Geraint Thomas (GB/Team Sky) +6secs

3. Adam Yates (GB/Orica) +10secs

4. Vincenzo Nibali (Ita/Bahrain) Same time

5. Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita/AG2R)

6. Tom Dumoulin (Ned/Sunweb)

7. Nairo Quintana (Col/Movistar)

8. Bauke Mollema (Ned/Trek)

9. Andrey Amador (Crc/ Movistar)

10. Thibaut Pinot (Fra/FDJ)