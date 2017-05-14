Private millers importing maize not government says Lesiyampe

By Brenda Kiprono

Agriculture Principal Secretary Richard Lesiyampe says it is private millers and not the government that are importing maize into the country to cushion Kenyans from the biting shortage that has seen maize flour prices double.

In a statement, Lesiyampe says all maize being imported into the country is by private millers, and not the government as alleged, adding that the importation is open to any willing Kenyan.

Already some 300,000 bags of white maize have been off loaded at the Port of Mombasa port.

He waded into the controversy surrounding the importation of maize at a time members of the Agriculture committee while speaking in Mombasa questioned the modalities under which the importation of maize was being done.

Lesiyampe absolved the government from blame denying claims that it was driven by profiteering motive, in ordering for the importation of the maize.

By the end of this month, Lesiyampe says 900,000 bags of maize will have been imported in a move set to mitigate the cost of flour.

According to the PS, the white maize meant for human consumption is being imported from Mexico, Ethiopia, Zambia and South Africa.

In the meantime, Kenyans wait with baited breathe to see when the importation of the maize will translate into reduction of prices for the maize flour, with a 2 kilogram packet currently retailing at 160 shillings.