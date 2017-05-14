Strathmore beats Eagle Wings 44-39 in women’s basketball

By Buckley Fedha

Strathmore University came from behind to trounce former league champions Eagle Wings 44-39 points in an entertaining women’s basketball

premier league match played at the Nyayo national Stadium indoor Arena.

Eagle wings controlled the match from the onslaught and narrowly bagged the first quarter 11-10.

Strathmore University under Head Coach Ronny Owino failed to discover their rhythm in the second quarter making numerous unforced errors that allowed the former league champions to take charge.

The Students fought hard but lost the quarter 9-6 forcing the match to go into the breather Eagle wings leading 20-16.

After resumption, Strathmore University rediscovered their form easily winning the third quarter 16-13.

The Students went on to bag the fourth quarter 12-6 to register a narrow 44-39 point’s win.

In other matches, Footprints saw off Strathmore University ‘B’ 35-27 points while For Christ lost 53-62 points to Riara.