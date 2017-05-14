Toroitich wins 4th edition of deaf half marathon

By Buckley Fedha

Toroitich clocked 1 hour, 11 minutes and two seconds won the 4th edition of the deaf half marathon edging out Simon Kibai who came in second in a time of one hour, 11 minutes and 24 seconds while Daniel Kiptum sealed the podium finish in one hour, 12 minutes and 18 seconds.

Toroitich finished third in the 3rd Edition held in Bomet County last year.

Juster Kwamesa won the ladies race in a time of one hour, 46 minutes and 33 seconds, followed by Timiria Barasa and and Deonida Okiago who were second and third respectively.

The annual event also included the10Km races for both men and women where Lucas Wanjiru won in the men’s category while Naibin Mushitoi won in the women category.

Winners of the half marathon walked away with cash rewards of 70,000 shillings while the 10km champions pocketed 30,000 shillings each.