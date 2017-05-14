Zabaleta to leave Man City in summer

By BBC

Pablo Zabaleta will leave Manchester City at the end of the season after nine years at the club.

The 32-year-old Argentine, who signed from Espanyol in August 2008, is out of contract this summer.

City’s third longest-serving player after Joe Hart and Vincent Kompany, he has made more 322 appearances for the club, winning two league titles, the FA Cup and two League Cups.

However, he has started only 22 games in all competitions this season.

His final home appearance could come in Tuesday’s match against West Brom, with City’s last game of the season at Watford next Sunday.

In an interview with Sport 360 this week, Zabaleta said: “As players, we cannot play for 20 years.

“I’m not getting any younger and we see new players coming in for the future, that is normal in football, and you have to accept, especially for this club which is so demanding in terms of trying to win trophies.”

Yaya Toure, Jesus Navas, Gael Clichy, Bacary Sagna and Willy Caballero are among the other City players out of contract in the summer.