Kenya Volleyball Federation receives Ksh6.6m sponsorship for tournament

By Buckley Fedha

Kenya Volleyball Federation received a 6.6 million shillings sponsorship boost for the 11th edition of the Amaco International Volleyball Tournament that will be held at the Eldoret Polytechnic grounds.

This year’s tournament has attracted more than 50 teams within East Africa, including Rwanda, Burundi, Uganda and Tanzania.

Kenya will be represented by more than five teams, among them Kenya Prisons, Kenya Police and KDF.

The tournament’s winners will bag 100,000 shillings cash prize, with the 2nd and 3rd place teams getting 75,000 and 50,000 shillings respectively.