Shujaa to open their London sevens campaign

By Richard Munga

National Rugby men’s team Shujaa will open their London sevens campaign; the last round of the HSBC World sevens series against leaders South Africa this weekend.

The national rugby men’s team has been pooled alongside series Leaders South Africa, Wales and USA in group ‘A’.

Pool ‘B’ brings together Scotland, France, Argentina and Russia while Pool ‘C’ features New Zealand, Fiji, Canada and Japan.

The last Pool has England, Samoa, Australia and Spain.

Shujaa will be looking to improve after a disappointing start of the season.

Having won the Singapore leg last season, expectations were high for the Kenyan team this season but they have struggled to impress failing to qualify for a main cup semifinal in the nine legs of the series they’ve played so far.

Kenya failed to book a main cup quarterfinal place in Paris last Saturday and was relegated to the challenge trophy quarterfinal where they lost 12-7 to Argentina.

They were then placed against Russia in the 13th place semifinal and once again lost 15-7 after managing only one try in the match.

The team now heads to London for the final leg set for next weekend, before returning home.

Elsewhere, Kenya Volleyball Federation received a 6.6 million shillings sponsorship for the 11th edition of the Amaco International Volleyball Tournament that will be held at the Eldoret Polytechnic grounds.

This year’s tournament has attracted more than 50 teams within East Africa, including Rwanda, Burundi, Uganda and Tanzania.

Kenya will be represented by more than five teams, among them Kenya Prisons, Kenya Police and KDF.

The tournament’s winners will bag 100,00 shillings cash prize, with the 2nd and 3rd place teams getting 75,000 and 50,000 shillings respectively.