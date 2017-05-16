Duale wants nomination for 15 EALA independent nominees revoked

By Rufus Hunja

National Assembly Majority leader Aden Duale wants the nomination of 15 independent candidates eyeing nomination to the East African Legislative Assembly revoked.

Duale says the aspirants failed to submit requisite signatures as per the law to support their bid.

At the same time the national assembly majority leader wants the nomination of 4 candidates by CORD revoked saying it’s a ploy to use Parliament to rubberstamp its nomination.

In a letter to the Senate Clerk Jeremiah Nyegenye, National Assembly Majority leader Aden Duale has expressed his objection to the nomination of certain candidates to vie for election as members of the East African Legislative Assembly saying their applications contravenes the requirements of Article 99(1c) of the constitution.

Duale says none of the 15 candidates nominated to vie as independent candidates complied with the requirement to submit 1000 signatures collected from registered voters.

He argues that those nominated by political parties undergo a rigorous vetting process before their applications are approved and that independent candidates must show support for their bids by collecting requisite signatures.

The National Assembly Majority leader further wants the nomination of Abubakar Zein, Judith Pareno, Ronald Kipng’etich and Kennedy Musyoka by the CORD coalition revoked claiming by forwarding only four names the coalition seeks to deny parliament the freedom of choice to vet and reject any or all of the candidates.

Duale said the coalition wants to use parliament to rubber stamp the nomination of their candidates yet records indicate that 41 applicants had expressed interest for the positions under the CORD Coalition.