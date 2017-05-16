Embrace polygamy CPS Chair Kaguthi urges

By Silas Mwiti

The National Committee for Implementation of Citizen Participation in Security (CPS) wants Kenyans from the Central Region to be allowed to practice polygamy.

The committee said the practice that was legalized in 2014 was the best way to increase the population that was slowly dwindling.

Committee Chairman Joseph Kaguthi said number of Kenyans who have opted to stay single or have one child in the region is shocking.

Kaguthi told off the clergy opposed to such unions adding that polygamy was practiced way before saying it was enshrined even in the Bible.

He said that other communities in the country were being encouraged to have polygamous marriages noting that their counterparts in Central Kenya should follow suit.

“This movement being led by married women in the central Kenya that polygamous is illegal should stop if we have to increase on our population”.

“The President of Kenya is a product of a polygamous family, I come from that set of a union while the President of the US is himself polygamous and there is nothing wrong in it being re-introduced in Central Kenya just as is the case with other areas”.

Kaguthi was speaking to the press during a meeting on community policing that brought together elders, clergy and youth leaders from six counties at Kenya Wildlife Training Institute in Naivasha.

He termed the family unit in the country today as one facing serious attacks owing to regular separation saying much needed to be done in the society.

“The father and mother figure in bringing up a child is very important but when kids lack a part of it there is something missing and we need to correct it and this is where the church comes in”.

Kaguthi said such issues were brought about the neglect of the boy child who has found solace in alcohol and drugs.

“We need to go back to our roots and trace where the problem is so that we can start correcting it before an entire generation is wiped out”.

Also in attendance were Bishop (Rtd) Peter Njenga of the Anglican Church who said time was ripe to check on the merits and demerits of what the missionaries gave Kenya back in the day.

“We need to dichotomise what was brought by the missionaries in terms of urbanization, civilization and know what the disadvantages were so that we see where to rectify”.

The GEMA Cultural Organization Secretary General Arthur Namu said there was necessity of the citizenry to understand their responsibility and practice it at that level.

“The Boy child was taken through a rigorous cultural education during the rite of passage sadly today it’s basically the cut and he is released to the society, this must change”, he said.