Firm to replicate mobile money service in other markets

By Ronald Owili

Vodafone’s transfer of 35 percent of its stake held in Safaricom to its South Africa subsidiary Vodacom will be crucial in replicating the M-Pesa in African countries.

Countries such as South Africa have not been able to achieve milestones of the mobile money service launched in Kenya 15 years ago.

Vodafone has reached a deal for the transfer of 35 percent of its stake in Safaricom to its South African subsidiary, Vodacom.

The deal which is still subject to approval from South African and Kenya regulators will see UK based Vodafone retain a 5 percent stake, a move welcomed by the government.

The deal it appears may have been swayed by Vodacom’s target of replicating M-pesa success in five markets it currently operates in comprising Tanzania, DRC, Mozambique, Congo and South Africa.

Vodacom rolled out mobile money services in South Africa in 2012 but pulled the plug in June 2016 after it failed to pick.

Meanwhile, the ICT authority is cautioning consumers against using fake operating systems as they are prone to malware attacks.

Mugo says consumers need to be vigilant in the wake of wannacry ransomware that continues to infect thousands of computers globally with demand for payment through virtual currency bitcoin