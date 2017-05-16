Govt reduces prices of maize flour

By Hallygan Agade

From tomorrow (Wednesday) Kenyans will purchase a 2kg packet of maize flour at a subsidized price of 90 shillings and 47 shillings for a kilogram of the same.

The Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture Willy Bett says the new price was arrived at after intense consultations with maize millers.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday the Cabinet Secretary said the Government will spend 6 billion shillings on the subsidy as local millers will now buy a 90 Kg bag of maize at 2,300 shillings down from 4,620 shillings.

The CS further said the Government is planning to import maize from Zambia and Ethiopia.

He denied claims that the Government is involved in the importation of maize insisting that they have given that responsibility to private millers.

The government insists that it has 980,000 bags locally that will sustain the country upto the 29th of this month while importers are expected to bring in 2.1 million bags of maize in June and three million bags in July ahead of the harvest period.

The CS defended himself against accusations of misleading the country owing to remarks he made in August last year to the effect that the country was food secure and would not be importing maize.