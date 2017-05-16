Attorney General Githu Muigai signs the three Treaties on Behalf of the Government of Kenya yesterday during the Belt and Road Summit in China. Looking on are President Uhuru Kenyatta and President Xi Jingping.
Kenya, China sign Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty

Christine Muchira

