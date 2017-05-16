Kenya, China sign Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty

By Christine Muchira

Kenya has signed three major treaties with the People’s Republic of China signifying commitment in the fight against corruption.

The Treaty on Extradition, the Treaty on Mutual Legal Assistance and the Treaty on the Transfer of Prisoners were signed by the Attorney General, Professor Githu Muigai on behalf of the Government of Kenya in the presence of President Xi Jingping of China and President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya Monday during the Belt and Road Summit taking place in Beijing.

The two governments have committed to further enhance bilateral cooperation and exchanges as well as establish and improve cooperation mechanisms in the repatriation and recovery of assets.