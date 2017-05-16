Le Band – They’re the fire or so they say

Le band is a band made up of four guys, Fidel, Joel, Ken and Abe. If you haven’t seen them perform live yet, they’ll be performing on 28th May for the 17th edition of the Koroga festival. It’s not something you want to miss because according to them “we bring the fire.”

As you would expect a band made up of friends to be, they are loud, fun and passionate about what they do. So I let them have a conversation with each other. I just happened to record it.

By Mumbua Nzula Nzyoka.

On the name Le Band.

Fidel: We were just singers in church before we started the band. A friend of ours had an event and she needed background vocalists and instrumentalists so she called us. Back then we had a Whatsapp group where we used to communicate. The name of the group was ‘Le Band’. That was the name because at that time everyone was adding ‘Le’ to everything: Le Brother, Le Band, Le Man, Le Girlfriend, Le Smoker.

(Laughter)

So what we did is after we finished performing for her we thought to ourselves ‘why not do our own thing?’ We tried to think of a name and we thought about it for a long time. We couldn’t come up with a name. Then in the end, we decided let’s just go with the Whatsapp group name.

On three words that best describe Le Band.

Fidel: Cool. First of all, we are super cool.

Abe: Alafu (and) the third one inaweza kuwa (it can be) talented.

Fidel: Rockstars!

Abe & Fidel: Cool. Talented. Rockstars.

Fidel: High Five!

Ken: Noma noma. (Good, good)

Fidel: Let me tell you, you should come for our performances! We bring the fire! The fire is us. We are the embodiment of the fire.

(All erupt in Laughter)

On meeting, working and staying together.

Fidel: We were brought together by God. We actually all met in church. God and the church brought us together.

Abel: Yeah but what also brought us together was our passion; we all have the same vision. Tuko na (we have) the same goal, unajua (you know)… in life. Sisi ni watu tunataka tu hii muziki ikuwe tu yet. (We just want our music to be our own.)

Fidel: Yeah, yeah! We are brothers before everything. We even fight like brothers.

On doing “Kantai” with Khaligraph Jones.

Ken: We did “Kantai” with the great …

Fidel: (Interjecting) PAPA Jonezzzzz…. (Singing) “Toa tint! Khali ametoa tint!”

(Laughter)

Ken: How would you describe that experience?

Fidel: (Singing) “Toa Tint …Khali ametoa tint.”

Ken: So alitutoa tint?

(Laughter)

Fidel: I think it was big for us because we were relatively unknown artists. For him to accept to be on the song…that was big for us. When we were calling him we were like ‘Gai sa tunaanzaje?’ (God how do we start?) And then secondly, we realised after, that people actually pay for collaborations but he didn’t charge us. He liked the song and he said, “I am going to jump on it.” So that was big for us. Unfortunately, the song didn’t go as far as we would have liked it to, but it opened a lot of doors for us, like radio. Working with someone as big as Khaligraph also makes you realise how much work you have to put in to be successful.

On their sound.

Abe: We have a very afro-pop type of sound.

Fidel: Sound yetu ni eclectic (Our sound is eclectic). We do not really think about what we are doing or how. We just make good music. As Abe has said, we are a pop band.

Abe: Whatever comes, goes I guess?

Fidel: As long as ina sound poa. (As long as it sounds good.)

All together: Sounds good, feels good, it’s ALL GOOOD!

(Laughter)

On the inspiration behind “For You” and finding love.

Ken: Listen to the question. Let me repeat it. What inspired the song “For You”? And is there someone among you who has recently found love?

(Loud laughter)

Fidel: Na nataka watu waseme ukweli. (And I want people to say the truth) Wacha, nawezatake over maswali kutoka hapa? (I can even take over asking questions.)

Ken: No no no no no

Fidel: Ok, sawa. Bora mjue part 2 sio yangu. (Ok. As long as you know that the second part of that question is not mine to answer.) The inspiration was (Nervous laughter). The inspiration was a situation I found myself in. It was a situation I was in at some point in my life and it was all organic. When we were writing the song, manze ni ngumu kusema hii. (It’s hard to talk about it.)

Ken: Fungua roho. (Open your heart.)

Fidel: The inspiration for the song was a situation I was in with a particular person. The whole idea revolved around the idea that when you are in a relationship you should be ready to give 100% to the other person. That was what was mainly on my mind when I was writing the song. If I love you, I am going to do everything for you; the good and the bad. As we progressed with the song as a group, we started to realise we could introduce different aspects of love like family, siblings and friends. That is how the whole idea came to be.

Ken: I think that is a good thing because if you love, penda yako yote (give your all). Usianze kubakisha bakisha vitu, lakini kama haapreciate…( Don’t love halfway, but if she doesn’t appreciate…)

Fidel: Yeah! Pia wewe toka. (You let go). It has to be two-way. Ebu, there is a question, the second part of this question. Let me ask the question. Listen! Please!

(Laughter)

Ken: Who has recently found love?

Fidel: Yeah! tell us. Wacha ata niulize hiyo swali. (Let me ask that question). Who has recently found love? Who? Who?

Ken: (Starts singing) “Who’s that girl?”

Fidel: Def not Joel.

Ken: Def not Fidel.

Fidel: Def not Ken.

Abe: Recently? Nitasema mimi. (I’ll say it’s me.) But tuko na Ken kwa hii form. (We’re in this with Ken).

Ken: Mine was last year. Hiyo si recently, hiyo ni number two. (That’s not recently, that’s number two.)

Fidel: That will be section B of that answer.

(Laughter)

Abe: Mi ni number one. (I am number one) Wee ni number two. (I am number two).

Ken: It’s alright, it’s all good. Are you happy?

Abe: I am very happy

Ken: Would you do anything for her?

Abe: Definitely. Yeah! I would.

All: Awww

(Laughter)

On “Paint The Run.”

Fidel: I mean we wanted to help promote the whole peace and harmony aspect. It’s also fun when we get to interact with our fans and give them a show.

On the type of Music they listen to.

Fidel: I listen to everything, this is legit. I am a fan of good music. I do not categorise my music. I listen to rock, reggae, pop, as long as the music is good.

Abe: “For you”…

(Guys erupt in laughter)

Abe: I mean for me. I also listen to everything as long as it’s good. But in my playlist there are songs that I can get a thing or two from. Like guitar skills. Siwezi skiza hip-hop, alafu? (I can’t listen to hip-hop, then what?) What will I take from hip-hop in terms of guitar skills that I can use? So lazima niskize blues, jazz, country, niget a few things zile I can incorporate kwa gigs zetu to make us more versatile. (So I must listen to Blues, Jazz, and Country so that I can learn a few things that I can incorporate into our gigs.)

Ken: What do you think Joel listens to?

Abe: Joel unajua nimsee muemotional kiasi. (You know Joel is an emotional person.) I guess he listens to RNB and Soul.

Fidel: Joel listens to weird music. Sijui maclassical! (I don’t know, classical music maybe?)

Ken: Yeah he does. He also listens to MaAfrican. (African Music).

Abe: Na wewe Ken? And you Ken?

Ken: Mimi? (Me?) I listen to everything. But nowadays, I’ve started rapping.

Abe: Rapping?

Ken: I am listening to a lot of rap music and a lot of upbeat music.

On doing something other than music.

Abe: Personally, I don’t think so.

Fidel: I don’t think so too.

Ken: I don’t think so.