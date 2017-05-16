No anthrax threat says government

By Regina Manyara

Kenya has not experienced an anthrax outbreak says the government.

Livestock Principal Secretary Dr. Andrew Tuimur says recent fears of an anthrax outbreak in Thika were just fears since tests conducted on the meat loaders tested negative.

He is encouraging members of the public to remain vigilant and avoid partaking uninspected meat.

Anthrax is a life-threatening disease that normally affects animals especially ruminants.

It can be transmitted to humans by contact with infected animals or their products.

Last week, six meat transporters at Thika Municipal Slaughterhouse were hospitalized and kept under quarantine after showing signs and symptoms of anthrax.

The government says tests conducted on the six at various hospitals tested negative.

He says Kenya is not facing any threat of an anthrax outbreak.

He made the remarks at Kericho Veterinary Investigation Laboratory which is under construction that will serve as a diagnosis and disease surveillance as well as Tea Research Institute.

The construction of 370 million shillings laboratory once complete will manufacture orthodox tea that is on high demand due to its health benefits.

The Kericho Veterinary Investigation Laboratory is expected to serve nine counties.