OPPO banks on growing demand for smartphones in Kenya

By Kennedy Rioba

Chinese Smartphone maker OPPO is banking on the growing demand for smart phones in Kenya to help increase market share.

Oppo Kenya has officially expanded into the Kenyan market with its F3 model which seeks to lure youthful consumers with among others its camera feature.

Customers will also be able to pre-order the models at discounted rates.

Meanwhile, the Nyeri County government has received 7 motor cycles worth 2.8 million shillings from the International Fund for Agricultural Development to facilitate agricultural extension services in the area.

The motorcycles will mainly help boost provision of artificial insemination and environmental conservation.

Many households in the county depend on agriculture for their livelihood and county officials say there is need to enhance their productivity through extension services.

IFAD says the donation was part of the larger Upper Tana Natural Resources Management project targeting six counties within Central Kenya aimed at poverty reduction and environmental conservation.