Police,Military launch operation against suspected terror elements in Lafey, Mandera

By Anthony Kaikai

A security operation is underway in Mandera town after a chief said to be instrumental in the war against terror was gunned down by people believed to be Al Shabaab militia.

The heavily armed Al-shabaab militants are said to have raided the home of the chief in Omar Jillo location, Lafey Sub County in Mandera East before killing him on the spot.

The military and the police have teamed up in an operation to comb Mandera in search of the assailants

In Lafey, an area only 16 kilometers from Mandera Town and among regions in the county that have been put under a dawn to dusk curfew following attacks linked to the Somali based Al-Shabaab militia.

Police have however dismissed claims that two Kenya Police reservists were abducted during the Monday night attack.

The incident comes only days after a miner in a quarry in Elwak was killed by gunmen said to be Al-Shabaab sympathizers who attacked the mine thereafter destroying communication equipment.