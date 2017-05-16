Respect court ruling, Raila tells IEBC

By Samson Kitavi

NASA presidential candidate Raila Odinga has called on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries commission to respect the High court ruling that gave Constituency returning officers mandate to declare the final election results.

Raila maintained that NASA was in no way intimidating the courts by threatening to boycott the general election if the court of appeal rules in favor of IEBC.

IEBC has moved to court to contest the ruling arguing that it is only the Chairman who is mandated to announce the presidential results by law.

More to follow…