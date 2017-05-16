Three firms to transport crude oil from Lokichar to Mombasa

By Caroline Njenga

Tullow Oil plans to start transporting crude oil from Lokichar to Mombasa in readiness of exports next month.

The company has picked three Kenyan logistics companies that will help transport at least 1,000 barrels of crude oil daily in specialized tankers beginning next week.

Tullow Oil has so far produced 60,000 barrels of crude oil that is stored in Lokichar which needs to be ferried to storage facilities at the Kenya Petroleum Refineries in readiness for exports.

The three are Multiple Hauliers EA, Oilfield Movers and Primefuels Kenya that will supply the specialized transport containers known as tanktainers that will be loaded with crude oil.

Tullow Oil has also contracted an Abu Dhabi-based firm to set up an oil production facility in Turkana.

Tullow Kenya Country Manager Martin Mbogo says “The evacuation of crude oil from storage tanks in Lokichar to Mombasa will allow Tullow to continue with well tests and set up production facilities at the oil sites. The results from the Early Oil Pilot Scheme process will inform our knowledge in planning for the future progress of oil and gas operations on Kenya.”

The firm has also contacted Al Mansoori Petroleum Services LLC to begin installation of the Early Production Facility in South Lokichar in July and is expected to be ready for commissioning by September, giving way for pilot oil production in the fourth quarter.

Kenya is targeting to produce 2,000 barrels of crude oil per day during that will be transported to the Port of Mombasa for a period of about 24 months.