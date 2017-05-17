African countries urged to relax trade barriers

By Kennedy Rioba



African countries have been urged to relax trade barriers so as to promote the agro-industry as well save the billions of dollars spent on imports.

Business leaders from the COMESA trading bloc believe that boosting intra-Africa trade could help address the market challenges that farmers face.

The current food shortage being witnessed in Kenya as well as other African countries has been attributed to drought and climate change.

But a section of experts are apportioning some blame to market access challenges that has contributed to high rates of post harvest losses.

It is with this view that COMESA member countries have been urged to relax trade tariffs and bans to boost intra-Africa trade.

COMESA member states spend about 3 trillion shillings on food imports, money that could be channeled to help farmers produce more and improve their livelihoods.

The member states have been challenged to help farmers produce quality goods to satisfy both the regional and international demand as well as source for markets for their produce.

COMESA is working on a goods standardization policy that will ease trade restrictions and boost trade between member countries.

The trading bloc has a consumer population of 400 million.