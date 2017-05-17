Harambee Stars to play Angola in June friendly

By KBC Sports Desk

Harambee Stars will play Angola in an international friendly at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on 4th June.

The Stars will use the upcoming tie, the fourth in 2017 as a build up for the first 2019 Africa Cup of Nations group ‘F’ qualifier away to Sierra Leone on 10th June.

Angola will also use the friendly to prepare for their opening game in the same qualifier against Burkina Faso.

Stars last friendly match was in mid-April when they hosted Malawi at the Kenyatta Stadium and the game ended in a barren draw.

Prior to the encounter Stars played DR Congo and won the encounter 2-1 before drawing 1-1 against Uganda Cranes in March.