IAAF national trials scheduled for mid-June

By KBC Sports Desk

The national trials for the 16th edition of the IAAF World Athletics Championships will be held from the 12th to 16th of next month at the Nyayo national stadium in Nairobi.

The event has been sponsored to the tune of 20 million shillings from telco giant Safaricom.

Kenya hopes to name a strong athletics squad that will head to London in August to defend the world athletics title which they won in 2015 with a total of 16 medals; seven gold, six silver and three bronze medals.

The World Athletics Championship will be held between 5th and 12th of August this year in London.

Meanwhile the second round of the 5th edition of the 12 event Safaricom Athletics Series will be the deaf athletics championships which will be held on the 23rd and 24th this month in Uasin Gishu County.

The first event, the deaf half marathon, was held on Sunday where Peter Toroitich and Juster Kwamesa won the respective 21km races.

The Safaricom Athletics Series, which is now in its fifth year, has been sponsored to a tune of 65 million shillings.